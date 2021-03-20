Prayer leader shot dead in kasur

A prayer leader was shot dead over watering issue in a nearby village, some 15 kilometers away from here on Saturda

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A prayer leader was shot dead over watering issue in a nearby village, some 15 kilometers away from here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Thathi Usmanwala village near Ganda Singhwala where an influential farmer Ishtiaq along with others allegedly shot at and injured prayer leader of a local mosque Abdul Ghafoor Shah after he reprimanded the accused over releasing dirty water in his crops.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the victim to DHQ hospital Kasur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ganda Singhwala police were investigating after registering a case against the accused.