Prayer Leaders Urged To Educate Masses About Importance Of Cleanliness In Their Friday Sermon: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has appealed to the prayer leaders to necessarily include the topic of "Cleanliness" in their Friday sermons.

Talking to a delegation of religious scholars in his office Thursday, he said joint efforts were needed to educate and sensitize people about relevance of personal cleanliness as well as that of their surroundings.

"Cleanliness is important part of our religion islam and can not be ignored," he said urging the scholars to help government in its campaign which ultimately would be beneficial for the people in terms of their health and social well being.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that following necessary consultation with the religious leaders and scholars, the provincial government would initiate a scheme under which imam of mosques would be appointed as "Ambassadors of Cleanliness".

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management, Asif Akram briefed the meeting that 13000 to 14000 waste was being transported from across Karachi to designated landfill sites on daily basis.

He too sought support of the scholars so as to motivate people in playing their role towards maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness at every level.

Sindh Secretary for Local Bodies, Roshan Shaikh, Secretary for Religious Affairs, Haroon Ahmed Khan, Jamil Rathore, Mohammad Hussain Masoodi, Qari Mohmmad Iqbal, Allama Abdul Hafeez,SyedAdil Shah and other were present on the occasion.

