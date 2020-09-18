Prayer leaders urged to give sermons on cleanliness to contain Dengue virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :prayer leaders and heads of mosques were asked to emphasize convince people to emphasize more on the matter of cleanliness in their sermons to contain Dengue virus.

Anti-Dengue and cleanliness awareness activity was carried out in the mosques of F-Block, Satellite Town where the communication teams of Albaryak asked the Imam Masajid & Khateebs to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measure regarding dengue fever in the Khutbat-e-Juma and in other religious congregations.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, spokesman said.

They were moreover told that with their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean & Green City".

They were asked that for co-operation purposes to mindful the general public to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker.

In a message, Albaryak requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and also to make sure they leave no place wet or with stagnant water.