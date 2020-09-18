UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prayer Leaders Urged To Give Sermons On Cleanliness To Contain Dengue Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:21 PM

Prayer leaders urged to give sermons on cleanliness to contain Dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :prayer leaders and heads of mosques were asked to emphasize convince people to emphasize more on the matter of cleanliness in their sermons to contain Dengue virus.

Anti-Dengue and cleanliness awareness activity was carried out in the mosques of F-Block, Satellite Town where the communication teams of Albaryak asked the Imam Masajid & Khateebs to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measure regarding dengue fever in the Khutbat-e-Juma and in other religious congregations.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, spokesman said.

They were moreover told that with their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean & Green City".

They were asked that for co-operation purposes to mindful the general public to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker.

In a message, Albaryak requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and also to make sure they leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Lead Prayer

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

10 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

41 minutes ago

France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Ammunition Blast Hits Iraqi Military Base in North ..

4 minutes ago

RECAST - France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.