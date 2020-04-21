UrduPoint.com
Prayers Allowed At Abdali Masjid After Quarantine And Disinfection Procedure

Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Prayers allowed at Abdali Masjid after quarantine and disinfection procedure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khattak Tuesday allowed five-times a day prayers at Abdali Masjid, the biggest Tableeghi centre of South Punjab in Multan, several days after it was declared a quarantine centre for Tableeghi Jamat members.

The Mosque administration, however, was held bound to remain adhered to standard operating procedures (SOPs) meant to check spread of new coronavirus, according to an official release issued here.

It may be noted that Abdali Masjid was declared a quarantine where 398 Tableeghi Jamat members remained under quarantine for days.

They all were screened for the virus and those tested negative were sent to their respective districts and those with positive results were sent to labour complex quarantine.

Two members of Tableeghi Jamat, who were awaiting test results, were shifted to labour complex quarantine and the Mosque was handed over to Mosque administration after it was thoroughly disinfected through spray of disinfectant liquid by Rescue 1122.

Employees of waste management company also cleaned the interior of the Mosque and applied disinfectants, the release concluded.



