Prayers For Kashmir Liberation At Seerat Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Speakers at a Seerat Conference prayed for Kashmir liberation, after paying glowing tributes to Last Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) whose life and teachings are constant source of guidance for entire mankind

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Speakers at a Seerat Conference prayed for Kashmir liberation, after paying glowing tributes to Last Prophet of islam Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) whose life and teachings are constant source of guidance for entire mankind.

The conference was organized by local citizens forum with Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry and DPO Faisal Shahzad as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashfaq Ahmad said that social and psychological issues in the society can be prevented by following teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He also elucidated aspects of life of last Prophet (PBUH) and how he reformed Arab society and the Muslim world.

The DPO said that survival of human beings in life and hereafter hinged on following Seerat un Nabi (PBUH).

President of Citizen Forum Dr. Yousuf Sumra, others including Anjum Bashir, Zulfiqar Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Shahbaz,Muhammad Naseem,Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Khalid Memood,Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion. They also prayed for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.

The participants prayed for Kashmiri Muslims, their struggle for independence,as well as unity among Muslims.

