Prayers For Rain Held Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Auqaf Department Punjab organized special prayers at major religious centres and mosques across the province today, invoking collective repentance, seeking forgiveness, and praying for rain as part of a series of "Salat al-Istisqa" prayers.

Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and Director General of Religious Affairs Khalid Mahmood Sandhu led the prayers at Jamia Masjid Dargah Hazrat Shah Chiragh in Lahore on Thursday. Addressing attendees, Dr. Bukhari emphasiSed the significance of seeking divine intervention to protect the population from the health challenges posed by intense smog. "May the Almighty grant health to our children, elders, and women from respiratory, throat, and other illnesses," Dr.

Bukhari said, underlining the increasing impact of smog on everyday life.

Highlighting the broader issue of climate change, Dr. Bukhari noted that the entire region is feeling the effects of global shifts in weather patterns. He urged the public to follow the preventive measures issued by the Government of Punjab to mitigate the impact of smog.

In addition, Dr. Bukhari called on religious leaders and institutions to raise awareness among the public through sermons and community outreach. He announced that "Salat al-Istisqa" will be offered across all major mosques in the province after Friday prayers tomorrow, hoping for divine mercy in the form of rain to bring relief from the deteriorating air quality.

