Prayers For Rain Offered Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Under the auspices of the Auqaf Department Punjab, Namaz-e-Istasqa [prayers for rain] was offered at more than 400 central mosques across Punjab, on Friday

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari offered Namaz-e-Istasqa at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar.

Addressing the gathering, he said government institutions were active and proactive in dealing with the challenges arising out of smog. To prevent the spread of smog, it was very important to take protective measures as a citizen, he added.

At the end, Khateeb Data Darbar Mosque Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi prayed to Allah Almighty for development of the country and end to all sufferings caused by smog.

