Prayers for security forces in Easter Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Christian community of Bahawalpur expressed their well wishes and prayers for Pakistan Armed Forces in a ceremony held in connection with Easter Festival.

According to a press release issued here, a ceremony to observe Easter Festival was held at Bahawalpur Church premises.

Addressing the ceremony, Bishop Naeem Essa said that Christian community loved their homeland of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces had been playing very remarkable role in maintenance of peace and order in the country.

He said the minorities in Pakistan also love armed forces of the country. On the occasion, well wishes and prayers were expressed for the security forces of the country.