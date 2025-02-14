Open Menu

Prayers For Water Supplication Offered Across The District Due To Fear Of Drought.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Prayers for water supplication offered across the district due to fear of drought.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Prayers for water supplication offered across the district due to fear of drought, Punjab government and the Agriculture Secretary appealed to the citizens to pray for rain across the district.

After the Friday prayers, the prayer was offered to avoid the dangers of drought and food shortage due to prolonged drought in different parts of the country.

A large number of reciters led by scholars offered the prayer at the local ground. The worshippers prayed to Allah Almighty for rain. In the collective prayer, they prayed to Allah Almighty for mercy and rain. Only with the mercy of Allah Almighty can all difficulties be overcome.

