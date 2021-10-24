UrduPoint.com

Prayers Of Entire Nation With National Cricket Team: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Expressing best wishes for Pakistan cricket team on the occasion of important clash with India Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday the prayers of the entire nation were with the Pakistan cricket team.

In a video message he said green shirts would enter the field with full enthusiasm and passion.

He hoped that Babar Azam will give a good performance with the bat and Indian cricket team will feel the pressure of the big match.

He said that Pakistan cricket team will compete till the last ball and Pakistan's flag would fly high.

