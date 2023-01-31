Prayers offered in Dera Press Club for martyrs of Peshawar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The representatives of Dera Press Club (DPC) on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the horrific incident of Peshawar and capsizing of a boat in Kohat Dam.

In this regard, an emergency meeting was held at Dera Press Club with DPC President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi in the chair wherein prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines attack.

The meeting was also attended by DPC General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, Patron Abdul Shakur Khan Ustrana, Senior Vice President Muhammad Abu Al Moazam Torabi, Vice President Muhammad Waris Baloch, Additional General Secretary Muhammad Usman Awan and Press Secretary Abdul Majid Barki and Joint Secretary Mohsin Salim Baloch besides other senior members of the press club.

The participants said they fully shared the grief of the bereaved families and were standing by them at this moment of grief and sorrow.

On this occasion, the participants prayed the Almighty to bless the martyrs with high ranks in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.