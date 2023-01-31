UrduPoint.com

Prayers Offered In Dera Press Club For Martyrs Of Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Prayers offered in Dera Press Club for martyrs of Peshawar blast

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The representatives of Dera Press Club (DPC) on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the horrific incident of Peshawar and capsizing of a boat in Kohat Dam.

In this regard, an emergency meeting was held at Dera Press Club with DPC President Muhammad Yasin Qureshi in the chair wherein prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines attack.

The meeting was also attended by DPC General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, Patron Abdul Shakur Khan Ustrana, Senior Vice President Muhammad Abu Al Moazam Torabi, Vice President Muhammad Waris Baloch, Additional General Secretary Muhammad Usman Awan and Press Secretary Abdul Majid Barki and Joint Secretary Mohsin Salim Baloch besides other senior members of the press club.

The participants said they fully shared the grief of the bereaved families and were standing by them at this moment of grief and sorrow.

On this occasion, the participants prayed the Almighty to bless the martyrs with high ranks in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Dam Kohat

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

18 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

33 minutes ago
 First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

2 hours ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.