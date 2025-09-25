PRBC Embraces Technology For Enhanced Trade Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 09:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Big Bull Empire Private Limited to enhance economic ties between Romania and Pakistan.
The partnership, sealed at the ITCN Asia exhibition in Karachi, aims to implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to facilitate trade and investment opportunities between the two nations, said a PRBC release here.
Officials from the Pakistan Romania Business Council, Mr. Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer, Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Mr.
Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman, Pakistan Romania Business Council, visited the center.
The ERP solution will enable the Pakistan Romania Business Council to efficiently match the right trading partners between Pakistan and Romania, thereby enhancing bilateral trade and commerce between the two nations. This strategic partnership is expected to boost the council's capabilities in facilitating trade and investment opportunities.
The PRBC's adoption of ERP solutions underscores its commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to drive business growth and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.
