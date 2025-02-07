PRBC, PCJCCI Sign MoU To Enhance Trade Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 08:42 PM
Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bolster economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bolster economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania.
Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, hailed the partnership as a game-changer, stating that it will unlock new avenues for trade, investment, and growth, ultimately benefiting the people of both nations, said a PRBC press release received here on Friday.
He emphasized the significance of China's role in the global economy, predicting that this collaboration will have a profound impact on regional trade and economic development.
The signing ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including PRBC Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) SI(M), and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President PRBC North Chapter.
This development comes on the heels of a previous MoU signed between the Embassy of Romania and the PRBC in July 2024, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Romania and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation
GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion
Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation3 minutes ago
-
GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed concludes successful visit to Oman1 hour ago
-
CM’s directs timely completion of TEVETA projects1 hour ago
-
Hanif Gohar lauds the establishment of Mansehra chamber of commerce & industry1 hour ago
-
.1 hour ago
-
Man arrested over fake call1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi assures farmers agricultural tax bill to be sent back for review1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured police officers at ATH, assures full support1 hour ago
-
SSP Shahzaib reviews SSOIU performance, directs action against sexual offenders2 hours ago
-
Al-Zahra hospital inaugurated in Kohat, promises quality healthcare for the underserved49 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Kot Adu road accident2 hours ago