PRBC, PCJCCI Sign MoU To Enhance Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bolster economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bolster economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, hailed the partnership as a game-changer, stating that it will unlock new avenues for trade, investment, and growth, ultimately benefiting the people of both nations, said a PRBC press release received here on Friday.

He emphasized the significance of China's role in the global economy, predicting that this collaboration will have a profound impact on regional trade and economic development.

The signing ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including PRBC Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) SI(M), and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President PRBC North Chapter.

This development comes on the heels of a previous MoU signed between the Embassy of Romania and the PRBC in July 2024, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Romania and Pakistan.

