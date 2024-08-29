PRC Apprise Journalists About Dangers Of Explosive Material In War-hit Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) on Thursday arranged orientation session in Bara Press Club to apprise journalists bout dangers related to presence of explosive materials in war-hit areas.
The orientation session was conducted by Deputy Director Media PRC Merged Districts, Maaz Zesshan and attended by large number of journalists.
It was pointed out that the orientation of journalists was necessary due to their importance in the society and the role they had played in as the influencers. It was informed that many lives could be saved by proper reporting on this serious issue.
Maaz Zeeshan said that PRC and journalist fraternity would work together in future and strive for safety and security of people living in war hit areas.
