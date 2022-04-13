UrduPoint.com

PRC Distributes 3000 'Panda Packs' Among Schoolchildren

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:26 PM

The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch, with its National Headquarters in Islamabad and collaboration with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), has distributed 3000 "Panda Pack" schoolbags among students of 56 government-run schools in District Tharparkar

PRC-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem said"Around 48 percent population of Sindh lives in rural areas, where educational facilities are not up to the mark, said the statement released here." He said"The distribution of school bags among students of the Tharparkar district is a highly welcome initiative." He added that China has always been on the forefront in helping Pakistan in the time of need.

Secretary Sindh Branch also thanked China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and the Red Cross Society of China.

The panda packs distribution was supervised by Muhammad Sajjad, Disaster Management Manager, PRC-Sindh, and Zulqarnain Wash Officer, PRC-NHQ.

Muhammad Sajjad appreciated the cooperation of the District and Taluka education Officers in distributing these Panda Pack school bags in Taluka Diplo, Islamkot, and Mithi in the Tharparkar District.

Apart from stationery, lunch boxes, geometry boxes, and practical books for exercises have been provided in the Panda Pack to benefit children in rural areas, he added.

