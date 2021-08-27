PRC distributes bicycles equipped with emergency response kits among volunteers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch launched a project called "Wheels on Volunteers", and distributed 50 bicycles equipped with emergency kits to its volunteers here at Red Crescent Medical Gurumandir on Friday.

The Provincial Secretary of PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem while addressing the ceremony said that the Primary goal of the distribution of bicycles was to provide easy, healthy, and environment-friendly mobility to the local emergency response teams of Red Crescent Volunteers in urban and remote areas.

He said that because of the densely populated areas and traffic congestion in Sindh's bigger cities, even ambulances and fire brigades have difficulty reaching incident locations on time.

"Local volunteers of PRC Sindh are stationed in their districts and towns, and these bicycles would enable them to have better access and faster response," said the Provincial Secretary.

Honorary Treasurer, PRC-Sindh, Dr. Majid Alvi thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent National Headquarters, IFRC and the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) for providing these bicycles.

Dr. Alvi further said that we have distributed these bicycles to our volunteers in all seven districts of Karachi to utilize this facility safely and efficiently to increase reach and connectivity to the most vulnerable.

"These bicycles are equipped with first aid and emergency kits, so that our volunteer can provide first aid to the people in need," said Dr. Ali Warsi, Member of Managing Committee, PRC-Sindh.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh staff and volunteers. Finally, volunteers on bicycles took part in a cycling exercise around Mazar-e-Quaid.