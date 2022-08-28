UrduPoint.com

PRC Distributes Relief Packages Among Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PRC distributes relief packages among flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was carrying out relief activities in flood-affected areas throughout the province.

The spokesman of PRC on Sunday said that the supply of free treatment and medicines including food and other essential items to the flood affectees is going on in Charsadda, Nowshera and other surrounding areas while due to the disconnection of the land route in Kohistan, the relief goods were delivered to Kandiya and other areas with the help of the Pakistan Army.

Similarly, clean drinking water, hygiene kits and cash were provided to the flood affected people in Tank and Karak while shelter and medical health facilities are being provided in DI Khan.

On the instructions of Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Habib Orkazai, officials and volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent are currently engaged in relief activities in different districts of the province and trying best to reach everywhere. He directed to ensure the service of suffering humanity by using all resources.

The Chairman PRC has requested the philanthropists and international organizations that the flood situation has severely affected the province at this time and the people need to support in this critical situation.

