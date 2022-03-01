PRC launches 2nd phase of climate change program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Sindh Branch on Tuesday launched the second phase of climate change adaptation program with the cooperation of various stakeholders.

The launching ceremony was held here in a local hotel which was attended by religious scholars from different schools of thought and representatives of various organizations including reputable and prominent educational & research institutions, welfare and relevant government organizations.

Presiding over the ceremony, PRC-Sindh Senior Vice Chairperson Raffique Ahmed Jafferi lauded the cooperation of all stakeholders and participants and stated that following a series of meetings and signing a joint declaration on Climate Change successfully completed the first phase of the project.

"Now PRC is launching the second phase of Climate Change Program," said Jafferi.

PRC-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem emphasized that Climate Change was now Pakistan's most emerging and significant issue, and each of us has a responsibility to do our part to mitigate the effects of climate change for our future generations. He also praised religious scholars for their understanding of the concerns.

Asif Aman, Head of Office German Red Cross (GRC) in Pakistan, said that in the second phase, we would sensitize stakeholders, volunteers and relevant organizations about the PRCS working in the field of climate change. In addition, PRC-Sindh will expand collaboration and improve networking among climate change actors.

Iram Ayaz, Program Officer, gave a presentation on the second phase of the Climate Change Program's planned activities, which included coordination meetings, reviews of sectoral policies and legislation, production of related awareness material, social media campaigns, and engagement of influencers to raise climate change awareness in Pakistan. Additionally, Iram also urged all organizations to strive toward mass tree planting and bolster the government and its relevant departments' efforts.

Other guests including Professor Abid Raza Irfani, Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, Tanveer-u- Haq Thanvi and Dr. Waqar Ahmed also addressed the participants. All member organizations and participants appreciated the initiative of the Pakistan Red Crescent and pledged to work together on climate change in Pakistan.