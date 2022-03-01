UrduPoint.com

PRC Launches 2nd Phase Of Climate Change Program

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PRC launches 2nd phase of climate change program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Sindh Branch on Tuesday launched the second phase of climate change adaptation program with the cooperation of various stakeholders.

The launching ceremony was held here in a local hotel which was attended by religious scholars from different schools of thought and representatives of various organizations including reputable and prominent educational & research institutions, welfare and relevant government organizations.

Presiding over the ceremony, PRC-Sindh Senior Vice Chairperson Raffique Ahmed Jafferi lauded the cooperation of all stakeholders and participants and stated that following a series of meetings and signing a joint declaration on Climate Change successfully completed the first phase of the project.

"Now PRC is launching the second phase of Climate Change Program," said Jafferi.

PRC-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem emphasized that Climate Change was now Pakistan's most emerging and significant issue, and each of us has a responsibility to do our part to mitigate the effects of climate change for our future generations. He also praised religious scholars for their understanding of the concerns.

Asif Aman, Head of Office German Red Cross (GRC) in Pakistan, said that in the second phase, we would sensitize stakeholders, volunteers and relevant organizations about the PRCS working in the field of climate change. In addition, PRC-Sindh will expand collaboration and improve networking among climate change actors.

Iram Ayaz, Program Officer, gave a presentation on the second phase of the Climate Change Program's planned activities, which included coordination meetings, reviews of sectoral policies and legislation, production of related awareness material, social media campaigns, and engagement of influencers to raise climate change awareness in Pakistan. Additionally, Iram also urged all organizations to strive toward mass tree planting and bolster the government and its relevant departments' efforts.

Other guests including Professor Abid Raza Irfani, Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, Tanveer-u- Haq Thanvi and Dr. Waqar Ahmed also addressed the participants. All member organizations and participants appreciated the initiative of the Pakistan Red Crescent and pledged to work together on climate change in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Social Media German Hotel All From Government

Recent Stories

PM unveils incentives package for industrial secto ..

PM unveils incentives package for industrial sector

14 minutes ago
 No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for ..

No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for suspension of ECP verdict 

28 minutes ago
 OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Marke ..

OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Market with New Find X5 Series

56 minutes ago
 Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>