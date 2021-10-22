PRC observes Global Climate Change Week

UrduPoint.com

Fri 22nd October 2021

To raise awareness about climate change among the general public, the Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) marked the Global Climate Change Week from October 18 to 22

According to a news release on Friday, the Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) Section organized an orientation session on "role of women in climate change" on concluding day of the week at Emergency Operation Centre, Teen Talwar. More than 25 women representatives from various women's organizations attended.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, PRC Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem said climate was connected to everyone and they had to play a positive role and responsibility regarding climate change. The provincial secretary said mother was the first school of a child and she could play an important role in climate change by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

"Tree planting or effective waste management are just a few of the ingredients that can help prevent the effects of climate change," he added. However, everyone had to take the initiative and change their thinking, adopt good habits.

Kanwar Waseem said Pakistan Red Crescent, in collaboration with the German Red Cross (GRC), was implementing a climate change adaptation programme in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. "If anyone wants to learn about climate change or work with us on this significant subject, our doors are always open," said the PRC Sindh provincial secretary.

Earlier on third day of the week, the PRC-Sindh organized an inter-school debate competitions between eight schools of Baldia Town and Orangi Town. "The aim of this activity was to create awareness among our youth and teachers about climate change," said Iram Ayaz, CCA's program officer.

