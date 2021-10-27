UrduPoint.com

PRC Organizes Awareness Session For Journalists On 'Fire Safety, First Aid'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh on Wednesday organized an awareness session on "Fire Safety and First Aid" exclusively for journalists here at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

A large number of male and female journalists attended the session. They learned how to protect themselves from fires and save lives through first aid techniques.

Addressing the closing the session, Provincial Secretary PRC Sindh, Kanwar Waseem informed that PRC Society was highly committed in providing basic health and first aid facilities to maximum people of the country to deal with emergency. Hence for, a serious of training and workshops are being organized at national and regional levels.

He emphasized that first aid training was very important for media practitioners whether they were in field or at home.

Highlighting the importance of the subject, he told that not only accidents, bomb blasts and other emergencies were frequent and generally the journalists were the first to arrive at the scene often accident.

Journalists usually cover the accidents and crowded events where any untoward incident can be expected at any time like fire or any other explosion, he asserted.

These awareness sessions would contribute imperatively in educating the journalists about the basic techniques of first aid and fire safety, as result, they can save many lives while protecting their own lives, he added.

He also urged the journalists to join hands with PRC and voluntarily serve to alleviate the sufferings of the weaker segment of the society.

He thanked the management of KPC for their co-operation in organizing the event with dedication and enthusiasm.

Honorary General Secretary of PRC Sindh, Tariq Moen conducted an interactive session for journalists on fire safety. While, PRC Sindh Training Manager, Khurram Latif demonstrated first aid.

Member of Health Committee of KPC, Waqar Bhatti appreciated the efforts of PRC Sindh to conduct emergency first aid training for journalists every year.

The closing ceremony was concluded with the distribution of certificates and first kits among the participants.

