PRC provides first aid to more than 400 mourners in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch organized three first aid camps during two days of Youm-e-Ashoor in Karachi.

According to the statement issued here on Thursday, the PRC-Sindh medical teams consisted of paramedical staff and trained volunteers for providing first aid to mourners in case of any untoward incident from 9th to 10th of Muharram.

PRC-Sindh Ambulances were also deployed in this regard.

Provincial Secretary PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said like every year, two-day first aid camps were established at three different places of procession including the Numaish Chowrangi.

He said medical team remained present in the camp to provide treatment to mourners of procession from morning to till night, while 40 trained & experienced emergency response volunteers, paramedics and First Aiders of PRC headed by Emergency Response Officer (ERO) Zain-ul-Arfeen have also been put on high alert on the spot to deal with any untoward emergency situation.

"Our paramedical staff and volunteers have provided first aid to more than 400 mourners and also shifted 6 serious injured mourners to the nearest hospital in Red Crescent ambulances", said PRC-Sindh ERO Arfeen.

"Our teams provided Oral Rehydration Solutions water and other juices to the fainted mourners to maintain their energy", he added.

Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem appreciated the paramedical staff and volunteers for their dedication and providing humanitarian services everywhere to everyone without any discrimination.