PRC Sindh Launches Beach Cleaning Drive At Sea View

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 07:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch launched a beach cleaning drive at Karachi Sea View on Monday to remove garbage and debris particularly plastic waste from the shoreline.

Hundreds of students belonging to various Universities, colleges and schools of the metropolis, the general public, Red Crescent staff and volunteers participated in the beach clean-up drive inculcating a sense of ownership and civic responsibility.

The program was a joint venture of Climate Advocacy and Coordination for Resilient Action (CACRA) and Urban Action Kit (UAK) projects funded by the German Red Cross (GRC).

The activity's major goal was to mobilise communities to participate in a healthy activity and involve people in removing garbage and debris from beaches, as well as to identify the causes of the litter, modify polluting behaviours, and increase awareness of the scale of the marine/beach debris problem.

Manager programs and disaster management PRC-Sindh, Muhammad Sajjad, stressed on joint working of all stakeholders and communities for Climate Change Adaptation. PRC-Sindh was working to raise climate change awareness in Pakistan and has signed a joint declaration on climate change with many stakeholders, he added.

Program Coordinator GRC in Sindh, Ghulam Rasool Farooqui, urged all visitors to refrain from dropping garbage on beaches and instead collect it and dispose of it in trash cans.

Program Officer CACRA Project, Iram Ayaz, informed that students from various educational institutions especially large numbers from the University of Karachi and Bahria University participated in the beach cleaning drive.

