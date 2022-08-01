UrduPoint.com

PRC Starts Relief Operations In Flood Hit Areas Of Sindh, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PRC starts relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, following heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to affected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, following heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to affected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan.

According to a press release issued here on Monday PRC Sindh in an emergency meeting chaired by provincial secretary, Kanwar Waseem, decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

Kanwar informed the meeting that a large number of relief items were being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu.

The relief items included stoves, hygiene kits for children and women, mosquito nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filter, shawls and buckets etc, he added.

PRC-Sindh was also sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purification plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of litres of clean drinking water on daily basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Flood Water Thatta Badin Dadu Women Rains

Recent Stories

Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Isteh ..

Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Istehsal with full enthusiasm

24 minutes ago
 Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affec ..

Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affected family: Murtaza

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol directed to launch crackdown ..

Punjab Highway Patrol directed to launch crackdown against overspeeding

24 minutes ago
 Religious harmony, tolerance promoted during Muhar ..

Religious harmony, tolerance promoted during Muharram: Advisor

42 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharramul ..

CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharramul Haram

42 minutes ago
 Supreme Court doesn't interfere in affairs of any ..

Supreme Court doesn't interfere in affairs of any institution, stands on their b ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.