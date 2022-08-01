PRC starts relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, following heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to affected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan.

According to a press release issued here on Monday PRC Sindh in an emergency meeting chaired by provincial secretary, Kanwar Waseem, decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

Kanwar informed the meeting that a large number of relief items were being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu.

The relief items included stoves, hygiene kits for children and women, mosquito nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filter, shawls and buckets etc, he added.

PRC-Sindh was also sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purification plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of litres of clean drinking water on daily basis.