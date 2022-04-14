PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

Following warnings of severe weather conditions, especially heat waves, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will start training sessions for journalists, civil society representatives, and common people next week to deal with any natural calamity and disaster Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh expressed these views in his address to journalists here at the Karachi Press Club. We all face natural calamities yearly due to climate change, he added

He also announced the PRC-Sindh, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), will begin training civil society organizations, journalists, ordinary people, and volunteers on alternate days each week at the Red Crescent Training Institute in Clifton.

Waseem said the PRCS was highly committed to providing basic health and first aid facilities to the maximum number of people in the country to deal with emergencies. He added that training sessions conducted during peaceful and normal days helped the authorities and people deal with emergencies effectively and without any chaos.

He emphasized that first aid training was very important for media practitioners in the field or at home, adding that accidents, bomb blasts, and other emergencies were frequent, and generally, journalists were the first to arrive at the scene after any accident.

KPC health and environment committee secretary Muhammad Waqar Bhatti thanked the PRCS for its efforts to train people to deal with emergencies, saying that the PRCS had been conducting training sessions for journalists for the last 10 years.

Many of our journalists have provided first aid to fellow journalists and common people after getting trained by the Red Crescent trainers. I have helped injured people on the roads with the help of the first aid kit and training provided to me by the PRCS Sindh, Bhatti added.

He urged the PRCS Sindh secretary and officials to contianue training sessions for journalists and common people.

PRCS Sindh Media and Communication Officer Muhamad Aftab Madni and senior journalist Nazir Laghari also spoke on the occasion.