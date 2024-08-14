PRCS AJK celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) State Branch held a vibrant and patriotic celebration to commemorate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. The celebration, held at the PRCS AJK State Branch headquarters, was attended by staff, volunteers, and local community members, reflecting the spirit of unity and commitment towards humanitarian service. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Gulzar Fatima, Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch, who honoured the ceremony as the chief guest.

The event highlighted the significance of Independence Day, not only as a moment to remember the sacrifices of our forefathers but also as an opportunity to reaffirm PRCS's commitment to serving the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, echoing a sense of pride and patriotism throughout the gathering. In her address, Gulzar Fatima emphasized the importance of this day in the history of Pakistan and the role of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in upholding the values of humanity, impartiality, and voluntary service.

“We are not just celebrating the birth of our nation today; we are also celebrating the unwavering spirit of our people and our commitment to building a stronger, healthier, and more resilient Pakistan,” said Gulzar Fatima.

She also highlighted the contributions of PRCS in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in disaster response, health services, and community development, emphasizing the organization’s role in addressing the unique challenges faced by the region.

In her concluding remarks, Gulzar Fatima reiterated the need for continuous efforts to strengthen the resilience of communities in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. She called upon everyone to join hands with PRCS in its mission to alleviate human suffering and enhance the quality of life for all.

“Let this Independence Day be a reminder of our collective responsibility to work towards a future where every citizen enjoys peace, health, and dignity. Together, we can make a difference,” she stated.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the prosperity and peace of Pakistan, followed by a cake cutting ceremony, where participants shared their thoughts and experiences, further fostering a sense of unity and purpose. Moreover, a certificate distribution ceremony was also held, Secretary PRCS AJK distributed certificates among volunteers for their commitment and dedication to suffering humanity.