PRCS AJK Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PRCS AJK celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with patriotic fervor

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Branch on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

According to PRSC, The ceremony attended by staff, volunteers and local community members, highlighted the significance of Independence Day and PRCS's commitment to serving the people of AJK.

Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch, Gulzar Fatima emphasized the importance of this day in Pakistan's history and PRCS's role in upholding humanitarian values.

The event featured the national anthem, speeches and a cake cutting ceremony.

Certificates of merit were distributed among volunteers for their dedication to humanity.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for Pakistan's prosperity and peace.

PRCS AJK reiterated its commitment to alleviating human suffering and enhancing the quality of life for all, calling upon everyone to join hands in its mission.

APP/ahr/378

