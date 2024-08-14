PRCS AJK Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Branch on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor.
According to PRSC, The ceremony attended by staff, volunteers and local community members, highlighted the significance of Independence Day and PRCS's commitment to serving the people of AJK.
Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch, Gulzar Fatima emphasized the importance of this day in Pakistan's history and PRCS's role in upholding humanitarian values.
The event featured the national anthem, speeches and a cake cutting ceremony.
Certificates of merit were distributed among volunteers for their dedication to humanity.
The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for Pakistan's prosperity and peace.
PRCS AJK reiterated its commitment to alleviating human suffering and enhancing the quality of life for all, calling upon everyone to join hands in its mission.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago