PRCS AJK distributes relief goods among affected families

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PRCS AJK) is actively responding to a recent fire incident that has left the residents of the Refugee Camp in Ambore in dire need of assistance.

PRCS AJK, with the generous support of PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad and in collaboration with its dedicated volunteers and staff members, has swiftly mobilized relief efforts to provide support to the affected families.

On November 2nd, a devastating fire broke out in the Refugee Camp in Ambore, causing significant damage to the camp and leaving 25 families homeless.

According to initial report of PRCS AJK Disaster Management Department 13 houses have been destroyed as a result of the devastating fire outbreak. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, PRCS AJK immediately initiated a relief operation to address the immediate needs of the affected population.

The relief operation involved the distribution of essential relief items, including Tents, Shelter tool kits, Blankets, Hygiene Kits, Water Filter coolers, shelter materials, lamps, and tarpaulin sheets. In this context, a distribution ceremony was held here at Deputy Commissioner Office Muzaffarabad. The Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch Gulzar Fatima, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Raja Tahir were also present and distributed relief items among affected families.

These items were distributed in a well-organized and efficient manner, ensuring that the most vulnerable individuals received priority assistance.

on this occasion, Program & Disaster Management Manager Naveed Akhtar Awan, Spokesperson PRCS AJK and volunteers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Raza the Chairman PRCS AJK State Branch, expressed his deep concern for the affected families and conveyed the organization's commitment to providing timely and effective relief. He commended the dedication of PRCS AJK volunteers and partners who worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth execution of the relief operation.

“PRCS AJK remains resolute in its commitment to providing humanitarian aid and support to those in needs, and will continue to monitor the situation in Refugee Camp Ambore and respond as necessary”, added Ejaz Raza.

The Chairman PRCS AJK also expressed gratitude to Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari for his swift response and generous support.

The Secretary PRCS AJK on the occasion said as the recovery process continues, PRCS AJK remains vigilant in its efforts to support the affected population and help them rebuild their lives after this tragic incident.

PRCS AJK's response is in line with its humanitarian mandate, aiming to alleviate the suffering of those affected by disasters and emergencies.

The organization stands by the affected families in their time of need and reaffirms its commitment to the fundamental principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.