PRCS, AJK govt launch Covid free Kashmir initiative in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with (AJK) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of Health has launched "Covid Free Kashmir" initiative under which AJK people would be vaccinated through mobile vaccination units in different districts of the state.

The inaugural ceremony held at Kashmir House Islamabad on Friday. The ceremony was attended by President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar-ul-Haq, Chairman PRCS AJK, Ejaz Raza, Secretary-General PRCS, Dr Adeel Nawaz, officials of AJK Health Department, Healthcare workers and PRCS volunteers.

Under the initiative, in the first phase vaccination mobile units, have been established in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur. The AJK would provide doctors and paramedics while PRCS would deploy its ambulances and volunteers for the mass vaccination under this important initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while lauding the efforts of PRCS in combating coronavirus pandemic said that the swift action taken by national society played a key role in preventing the spread of coronavirus in AJK and other parts of Pakistan.

President said PRCS's AJK Chapter and its dedicated team of volunteers have also played a key role in containing the spread of the virus by distributing PPEs (personal protective equipments) among the healthcare workers, providing food and non-food items to the deserving people and creating awareness among the masses about the pandemic.

"The PRCS has always been in the forefront to help the vulnerable communities in AJK", he added.

President Khan also paid tributes to philanthropists for helping the affected people and the government in coping with the challenge. The government, he said, was also helping the affected from its own resources.

Appreciating the passion and enthusiasm of PRCS, Chairman Abrar ul Haq, the AJK President said that his vast experience as a social entrepreneur has helped the PRCS raise its profile and would give further impetus to the organizations. He expressed his deep gratitude to Abrar-ul- Haq for choosing AJK for the mass vaccination campaign and assured full support to him and his organization in this regard.

PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq has said his organization has expanded its recently launched campaign for door-to-door and mobile vaccination against the covid-19 in order to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

As a part of the initiative, mobile vaccination drive is in full swing in Islamabad Capital Territory and other parts of the country in collaboration with the government. He said that under the Corona Free Kashmir initiative, the PRCS and the AJK government will take all necessary measures to contain the spread of diseases in all ten districts of Azad Kashmir.