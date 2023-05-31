UrduPoint.com

PRCS AJK Marks World Red Cross Red Crescent Day-2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:38 PM

PRCS AJK marks World Red Cross Red Crescent Day-2023

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) State Branch of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), marked the annual World Red Cross Red Crescent Day here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):The Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) State Branch of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), marked the annual World Red Cross Red Crescent Day here on Wednesday.

The event was held at the auditorium hall of the Art & Design Department at AJK University, brought together students, faculty members, and representatives from both organizations to commemorate the day under the theme of 'humanity'.

The highlights of the event were a painting competition among students from the Art & Design Department, fifteen talented students showcased their artistic skills in capturing the essence of humanitarianism.

Kashaf Khalil emerged as the winner of the competition, with Sofia Yousaf and Taliha Andaleeb securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK, Gulzar Fatima, was the Chief Guest of the event, while Nadia Habib, a member of the managing board, honoured the occasion with her presence.

Naveed Awan, Program & Disaster Management Manager of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the ongoing programs and highlighted the organization's humanitarian interventions across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Media and Communication Officer of PRCS AJK conducted a detailed session on the history and principles of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, enriching the participants' knowledge.

Gulzar Fatima in her address at the concluding ceremony, reiterated the significance of World Red Cross Red Crescent Day and reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan Red Crescent Society to support the most vulnerable segments of the society.

She praised the students of the Art & Design Department of AJK University for their outstanding artwork, which beautifully reflected the humanitarian actions and skill of PRCS AJK.

She also expressed gratitude for the university's support, besides, highlighting the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions and sharing their focus on areas like Climate Change.

Dr. Rokhsana Syed, Head of the Art & Design Department, applauded the initiative of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK in organizing the Painting Competition and emphasized the importance of such events to enhance coordination and engage students in skill development.

She commended the joint efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, expressing her commitment to strengthening this partnership in the future.

She observed that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK and the International Committee of the Red Cross remain dedicated to their mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering, and they will continue their collaborative efforts to support the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the conclusion of the function, the Certificates and shields were distributed among the winners and participants as a token of appreciation for their exceptional contributions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sofia Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event From

Recent Stories

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah fo ..

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah for its first manufacturing unit ..

24 minutes ago
 Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Ira ..

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

24 minutes ago
 GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pensio ..

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

24 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake ..

Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake agreements at Make it in the E ..

24 minutes ago
 FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention ..

FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sport ..

24 minutes ago
 Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost compet ..

Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.