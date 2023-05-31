PRCS AJK marks World Red Cross Red Crescent Day-2023

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) State Branch of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), marked the annual World Red Cross Red Crescent Day here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):The Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) State Branch of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), marked the annual World Red Cross Red Crescent Day here on Wednesday.

The event was held at the auditorium hall of the Art & Design Department at AJK University, brought together students, faculty members, and representatives from both organizations to commemorate the day under the theme of 'humanity'.

The highlights of the event were a painting competition among students from the Art & Design Department, fifteen talented students showcased their artistic skills in capturing the essence of humanitarianism.

Kashaf Khalil emerged as the winner of the competition, with Sofia Yousaf and Taliha Andaleeb securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK, Gulzar Fatima, was the Chief Guest of the event, while Nadia Habib, a member of the managing board, honoured the occasion with her presence.

Naveed Awan, Program & Disaster Management Manager of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the ongoing programs and highlighted the organization's humanitarian interventions across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Media and Communication Officer of PRCS AJK conducted a detailed session on the history and principles of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, enriching the participants' knowledge.

Gulzar Fatima in her address at the concluding ceremony, reiterated the significance of World Red Cross Red Crescent Day and reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan Red Crescent Society to support the most vulnerable segments of the society.

She praised the students of the Art & Design Department of AJK University for their outstanding artwork, which beautifully reflected the humanitarian actions and skill of PRCS AJK.

She also expressed gratitude for the university's support, besides, highlighting the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions and sharing their focus on areas like Climate Change.

Dr. Rokhsana Syed, Head of the Art & Design Department, applauded the initiative of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK in organizing the Painting Competition and emphasized the importance of such events to enhance coordination and engage students in skill development.

She commended the joint efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, expressing her commitment to strengthening this partnership in the future.

She observed that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK and the International Committee of the Red Cross remain dedicated to their mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering, and they will continue their collaborative efforts to support the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the conclusion of the function, the Certificates and shields were distributed among the winners and participants as a token of appreciation for their exceptional contributions.