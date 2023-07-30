Open Menu

PRCS AJK Responds Better During Ashura Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter demonstrated exemplary humanitarian efforts during the Ashura commemorations in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Mirpur.

The organization's rapid response teams and dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of participants during significant religious occasions.

As hundreds and thousands of people gathered to pay homage to and observe Ashura, the PRCS - AJK Chapter took proactive measures to provide essential medical assistance and support.

Highly trained first aid responders and medical professionals were strategically stationed along procession routes and key gathering areas.

Medical camps, equipped with life-saving supplies and medicines, were established to cater to any health-related emergencies. The PRCS teams effectively addressed minor injuries and provided immediate medical attention where required, ensuring a swift and effective response to incidents.

The staff and volunteers of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch provided first aid to more than 500 people in districts Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Mirpur and shifted 60 severed injured to Sheikh Zaid Hosptial Muzaffarabad through PRCS Ambulances.

While speaking on the occasion, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Chapter Gulzar Fatima said that PRCS AJK State Branch remains committed to its mission of alleviating human suffering and serving vulnerable communities across the region.

The Society's prompt and effective response during Ashura exemplifies its dedication to upholding the principles of impartiality, neutrality and humanity.

"We are immensely proud of our teams' efforts in upholding the spirit of humanitarian services during Ashura commemorations," stated Adnan Qureshi, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Red Crescent Society - AJK Chapter. "Our volunteers' dedication and commitment to alleviating human suffering remain unwavering, and we stand ready to respond whenever and wherever our communities need us." The PRCS - AJK Chapter worked in close coordination with local authorities, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure a well-coordinated and comprehensive response plan. Through active collaboration, the society successfully contributed to maintaining a safe and secure environment throughout the commemorations.

PRCS AJK First Aid & Pre-Hospital Care Coordinator Yasir Josh led the response team, besides Staff members, Program Coordinator Risk Awareness & Safer Behaviours Yasir Kazmi, Human Resource Manager Mukhtar Qureshi and District First Aid Officer Tahmas Durrani were also present.

Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch applauded the efforts of staff members and volunteers.

