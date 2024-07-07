Open Menu

"PRCS AJK Volunteers Equipped To Combat Epidemics: 3-day Capacity-building Workshop Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM

"PRCS AJK volunteers equipped to combat epidemics: 3-day capacity-building workshop concludes

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A three-day capacity-building workshop on epidemic control for Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK volunteers concluded in the state metropolis on Saturday, empowering 25 volunteers from across Azad Jammu & Kashmir with essential skills to combat epidemics and emergencies.

The workshop aimed to enhance volunteers' knowledge and skills in epidemic preparedness, response, and management.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Chapter hosted the event in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies, organizers told APP here on Saturday.

The volunteers received comprehensive training on various aspects, including surveillance, infection prevention, contact tracing, community engagement, risk communication, and psychological first aid.

The workshop was facilitated by experts from the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies and PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad.

Chairman PRCS AJK, Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan, commended the participants and facilitators, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and community engagement in responding to epidemics and emergencies. Certificates were distributed among participants and facilitators, and the Chairman thanked the supporting organizations for their technical and financial assistance.

This workshop has enhanced the capacity of PRCS AJK volunteers to respond effectively to epidemics and emergencies, making a significant contribution to building a resilient and healthy society in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

1 hour ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

1 hour ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

1 hour ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

1 hour ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

2 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

2 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

2 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan