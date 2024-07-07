- Home
"PRCS AJK Volunteers Equipped To Combat Epidemics: 3-day Capacity-building Workshop Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A three-day capacity-building workshop on epidemic control for Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK volunteers concluded in the state metropolis on Saturday, empowering 25 volunteers from across Azad Jammu & Kashmir with essential skills to combat epidemics and emergencies.
The workshop aimed to enhance volunteers' knowledge and skills in epidemic preparedness, response, and management.
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Chapter hosted the event in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies, organizers told APP here on Saturday.
The volunteers received comprehensive training on various aspects, including surveillance, infection prevention, contact tracing, community engagement, risk communication, and psychological first aid.
The workshop was facilitated by experts from the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies and PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad.
Chairman PRCS AJK, Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan, commended the participants and facilitators, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and community engagement in responding to epidemics and emergencies. Certificates were distributed among participants and facilitators, and the Chairman thanked the supporting organizations for their technical and financial assistance.
This workshop has enhanced the capacity of PRCS AJK volunteers to respond effectively to epidemics and emergencies, making a significant contribution to building a resilient and healthy society in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
