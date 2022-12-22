UrduPoint.com

PRCS Always Help Humanity In Time Of Need: Chairman PRCS

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 08:52 PM

PRCS always help humanity in time of need: Chairman PRCS

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is the only humanitarian organization that always ensures to help and facilitate humanity in times of need through active responses.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is the only humanitarian organization that always ensures to help and facilitate humanity in times of need through active responses.

This was stated by the Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed prefabricated structure of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chagmalai in District South Waziristan.

The Basic Health Unit was established with the support of the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS), Norwegian Red Cross and PRCS of the Merged Areas.

Shahid Laghari said it was the first-ever visit of any PRCS head to South Waziristan.

He said that the 08 rooms of BHU building were constructed at a cost of Rs 11 million and this health unit will facilitate the local communities by providing of free health services.

He informed that male and female doctors, psychologists, LHVs, child facilitators, and hygiene promoters have been appointed to ensure the provision of the best health services at the grass root level.

International standard free medicines, ambulance service, and a playground for children also been provided in the Basic Health Unit while more than 32,000 patients have been facilitated before the inauguration of the newly constructed building, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Serwakai Umar Khitab, tribal elders, and local communities also participated in the ceremony while the Maliks of the Chagmali areas highly appreciated the Health Services of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and demanded continuing support in health and wash in their area.

Earlier, the chairman PRCS Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art newly constructed building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Visit Male Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering m ..

CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering micro personal lones

2 minutes ago
 Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for sc ..

Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for scholarships under SEEF

2 minutes ago
 DG Excise Punjab for bringing new units into tax n ..

DG Excise Punjab for bringing new units into tax net

2 minutes ago
 National Working Women's Day seminar held

National Working Women's Day seminar held

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Indonesia sign $1mln grant agreement on ..

Pakistan, Indonesia sign $1mln grant agreement on humanitarian assistance for fl ..

13 minutes ago
 District emergency officer visits Mansehra Jail

District emergency officer visits Mansehra Jail

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.