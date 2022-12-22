PRCS always help humanity in time of need: Chairman PRCS

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is the only humanitarian organization that always ensures to help and facilitate humanity in times of need through active responses.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is the only humanitarian organization that always ensures to help and facilitate humanity in times of need through active responses.

This was stated by the Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed prefabricated structure of the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chagmalai in District South Waziristan.

The Basic Health Unit was established with the support of the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS), Norwegian Red Cross and PRCS of the Merged Areas.

Shahid Laghari said it was the first-ever visit of any PRCS head to South Waziristan.

He said that the 08 rooms of BHU building were constructed at a cost of Rs 11 million and this health unit will facilitate the local communities by providing of free health services.

He informed that male and female doctors, psychologists, LHVs, child facilitators, and hygiene promoters have been appointed to ensure the provision of the best health services at the grass root level.

International standard free medicines, ambulance service, and a playground for children also been provided in the Basic Health Unit while more than 32,000 patients have been facilitated before the inauguration of the newly constructed building, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Serwakai Umar Khitab, tribal elders, and local communities also participated in the ceremony while the Maliks of the Chagmali areas highly appreciated the Health Services of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and demanded continuing support in health and wash in their area.

Earlier, the chairman PRCS Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art newly constructed building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.