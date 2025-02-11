PRCS and Ministry of Climate Change to strengthen collaboration for climate resilience

The Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, met with the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, to discuss avenues for collaboration in addressing Pakistan's climate-related challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, met with the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, to discuss avenues for collaboration in addressing Pakistan's climate-related challenges.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their intent to sign a letter of understanding to undertake collective actions in the field of climate change. The proposed partnership will focus on mitigating climate-induced risks and building community resilience across Pakistan.

Romina Khurshid Alam acknowledged PRCS's vast network of volunteers, emphasizing their potential to serve as a dedicated Climate action task force.

She highlighted the need for joint efforts between PRCS and the Ministry of Climate Change to assess climate-induced risks and develop effective response strategies.

Romina further proposed organizing an International Conference on Climate Change in Islamabad to bring together national and international stakeholders to share best practices and innovative solutions for climate resilience.

In addition, she suggested that PRCS launch a nationwide plantation drive under the theme “One Person, One Tree” to promote environmental sustainability and combat deforestation.

The initiative aims to encourage individuals across Pakistan to plant trees, contributing to a greener and healthier environment.

Romina also emphasized the importance of psychosocial support for communities in rural areas affected by climate change. She urged PRCS to expand its efforts in providing mental health and psychosocial support services to vulnerable populations. Furthermore, the capacity building of midwives in rural areas was identified as a critical area for intervention, ensuring better maternal and child healthcare services in climate-affected regions.

Chairperson PRCS, Farzhana Naek, reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting the government as an auxiliary body in humanitarian efforts.

She emphasized the need for due recognition of PRCS’s role in national disaster response and climate action initiatives. Naek further assured that PRCS would collaborate with all relevant ministries and line departments to implement sustainable climate action programs to ensure a coordinated and effective response to climate challenges in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between PRCS and the Ministry of Climate Change to build a resilient and sustainable future for Pakistan.