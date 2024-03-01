Open Menu

PRCS Announces Comprehensive Relief Efforts In Gwadar Following Devastating Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rainfall

In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and consequential damages in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, has announced comprehensive relief efforts aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and consequential damages in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, has announced comprehensive relief efforts aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities.

Chairing an Emergency Response meeting attended by the Secretary General and the relevant departments, Chairman Laghari has given robust directives for urgent rescue and relief operations.

The PRCS National headquarters has already activated its operations room to monitor the situation closely.

Collaborating with program heads and the Balochistan provincial branch, PRCS has devised a detailed action plan focused on providing timely assistance to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

Rapid assessment teams have been mobilized at both district and provincial levels to evaluate the extent of the damage and execute critical rescue and relief efforts.

Chairman Laghari has instructed the mobilization of relief packages from warehouse stocks to meet the immediate needs of the affected individuals.

The action plan prioritizes the provision of essential household non-food items, deployment of health teams, establishment of public health facilities, promotion of personal hygiene, and ensuring access to clean drinking water for those affected.

Maintaining open lines of communication, PRCS is in constant contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to coordinate efforts effectively and optimize resources for maximum impact.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari underscored the urgency of coordinated action, stating, "Our priority is to swiftly address the needs of the affected individuals in Gwadar and other affected districts of Balochistan. We are working tirelessly to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most, and our teams are fully committed to providing assistance in every possible way."

The heavy rains in Gwadar, Kech district, and other parts of Balochistan disrupted normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

The officials reported incessant rainfall for 12 hours, causing urban flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Water Traffic Gwadar Stocks From Rains

Recent Stories

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

4 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

4 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

4 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

4 minutes ago
 CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

4 minutes ago
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

10 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

10 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

19 minutes ago
 PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan