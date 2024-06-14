PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood donations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Friday, aimed to raise awareness about the significance of regular blood donations and express gratitude to voluntary donors for their life-saving contributions to those in need

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Friday, aimed to raise awareness about the significance of regular blood donations and express gratitude to voluntary donors for their life-saving contributions to those in need.

Under the theme ’20 years of celebrating giving; Thank You Blood Donors” a ceremony was held at the PRCS National Headquarters. The event was attended by officials of the International Federation of Red Cross(IFRC), PRCS, Red Crescent Movement Partners, staff, volunteers, blood donor coordinators, and regular blood donors.

In his message, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari stressed the dire need for regular and voluntary blood and plasma donations to ensure the availability of safe and life-saving products for those in need.

He underlined that by donating a part of ourselves, “we have the power to share the gift of life and positively impact countless individuals.”

He also appreciated the PRCS’ efforts in managing and supplying blood to deserving patients, emergencies, and accidents.

The Red Crescent volunteers play an active role in collecting and ensuring the timely availability of blood donations.

Lagahari also acknowledged the commendable services of the Regional Blood Donor Centre under the Red Crescent’s auspices.

The World Blood Donor Day serves as an opportunity to urge the government and national health authorities to allocate sufficient resources and establish systems and infrastructure to enhance the collection of blood from voluntary and non-remunerated blood donors.