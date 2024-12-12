PRCS Chairman Advocates Resilient Communities At International Seminar In China
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday represented Pakistan at the International Seminar on Red Cross Resilient Communities, hosted in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China
CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday represented Pakistan at the International Seminar on Red Cross Resilient Communities, hosted in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China. The seminar aimed to foster resilient communities worldwide, with a focus on climate action and disaster response.
During the seminar, Laghari delivered a keynote presentation, highlighting PRCS's pivotal role in climate action, including its contributions at COP27 and ongoing participation in COP29. He also emphasized the importance of community-driven adaptation, collaborative approaches, and innovative strategies to address climate challenges.
The seminar brought together key officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies from around the world.
Prominent speakers included Mr. Boris Kelecevic, Deputy Head of the Regional Delegation for East Asia at ICRC, and Ms Olga Dzhumaeva, Head of the East Asia Regional Delegation for IFRC. Discussions focused on sustainable approaches to enhance community resilience, institutional strengthening, and responses to disasters and climate-induced challenges.
Chairman Laghari also participated in a roundtable discussion on "Enhancing Community Resilience in the Context of Climate Change," exchanging best practices and exploring policy innovations with National Societies.
The seminar concluded with a farewell dinner hosted by the Governor of Guizhou, Mr. Li Bingjun, in honor of the participants.
