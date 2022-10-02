UrduPoint.com

PRCS Chairman Distributes Relief Items Among Flood Affectees

Published October 02, 2022

PRCS chairman distributes relief items among flood affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) distributed relief items among 283 flood affected households in Dadu and 380 families in Khairpur.

According to a communiqué here on Sunday, Chairman of PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari distributed the relief items among the affected families, included a hygiene kit, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, mosquito nets and a family-sized tents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Red Crescent had helped thousands of flood-affected families, especially in those areas where no other organizations could reach due to lack of access, and this would continue until the helping out the last victim.

He said it was the third distribution in District Dadu.

"Since August 28, the PRC had been providing more than 15,000 gallons of safe drinking water per day to more than 2000 flood-affected people in Johi Taluka, Dadu district", he said.

