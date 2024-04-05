Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari called on Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas here at Rangers Headquarters on Friday and discussed matters related to society's humanitarian initiatives in the province.

According to a press release issued by PRCS, during the dialogue, Sardar Shahid Laghari underscored PRCS's steadfastness and commitment, especially during challenging circumstances like the devastating floods of 2022. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the IFRC, ICRC and Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement, PRCS promptly initiated relief efforts, benefiting over 2.8 million individuals across 55 districts, with a focus on underserved areas.

PRCS collaborated with the government and Armed Forces, complementing their relief endeavors to alleviate the plight of flood-affected communities.

Chairman Laghari elaborated on PRCS's emergency flood response in Sindh, detailing activities such as distributing essential supplies, providing shelter, installing water treatment facilities, and offering cash assistance to affected families.

Additionally, he outlined ongoing recovery initiatives aimed at providing shelter, livelihood support, water and sanitation facilities, hygiene promotion, and food distribution.

Moreover, Laghari highlighted PRCS's assistance to Sindh provincial and district branches in capacity building and various programs, including supplying ambulances to enhance emergency care services during flood operations and beyond.

DG Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, lauded PRCS's significant contributions, emphasizing its pivotal role in natural disasters.

He praised the National Society's dedication under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, which transcends ethnic or cultural boundaries, contributing significantly to humanitarian endeavors.

DG Rangers pledged full support from the Rangers to PRCS in humanitarian endeavors and expressed readiness for collaborative actions to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities.

At the conclusion of meeting, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas exchanged commemorative shields.

