PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a courtesy meeting with Moroccan Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune at the Embassy of Morocco, signifying a pivotal moment in the humanitarian relationship between Pakistan and Morocco

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a courtesy meeting with Moroccan Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune at the Embassy of Morocco, signifying a pivotal moment in the humanitarian relationship between Pakistan and Morocco.

The meeting marked a significant juncture in the humanitarian partnership between Pakistan and Morocco, emphasizing their shared commitment to aid and disaster management.

Chairman Laghari emphasized on the substantial partnership between the two nations in addressing humanitarian challenges.

During the discussions, Chairman Laghari provided insights into the ongoing programs and projects of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, emphasizing the organization's commitment to serving vulnerable communities nationwide.

He underscored the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in effectively addressing humanitarian crises, expressing gratitude for Morocco's past participation in PRCS-organized events such as the International Donors Conference.

Chairman Laghari specifically emphasized PRCS's anticipation of support from the Government of Morocco, especially in the recovery phase following the devastating Monsoon 2022 floods.

He also expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation, particularly with the Moroccan government and the Moroccan Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations aligned with the Red Crescent mandate, aiming to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

Chairman Laghari extended an invitation to Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune to visit the PRCS National Headquarters, which was graciously accepted.

Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune expressed gratitude to Chairman Laghari for the comprehensive information and insights provided regarding disaster management during the floods, noting the impressive execution.

He commended the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for its relentless efforts, led by Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, in providing assistance to those in need, especially during times of crisis.

The Moroccan Ambassador pledged to facilitate Chairman Laghari's visit to Morocco, arranging meetings with counterparts from the Moroccan Red Cross and heads of humanitarian organizations.

The aim is to investigate opportunities for collaboration and address any gaps in interventions, such as shelter, livelihood, health, and cash assistance, being carried out by PRCS during the recovery phase.

He recognized the indispensable role of humanitarian organizations like PRCS in mitigating human suffering and promoting resilience within communities.

Concluding the meeting, Chairman Laghari presented a memento to Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune, along with a souvenir, symbolizing the spirit of humanitarian collaboration.