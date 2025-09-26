PRCS Chairperson meets Norwegian Red Cross President to enhance global humanitarian action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Farzhana Naek, held a productive meeting with the President of the Norwegian Red Cross, Siri Hatlen, in Oslo to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced support to the people of Pakistan most affected by climate change.

During the meeting, Farzhana Naek emphasized that her visit to Norway was part of her ongoing advocacy for communities across Pakistan whose lives and livelihoods continue to be devastated by climate-induced disasters, according to an official press release issued on Friday.

She underscored that her Primary objective was to mobilize greater international aid and grants, particularly in the area of health, to ensure long-term relief and rehabilitation for flood-affected populations in different regions of Pakistan.

Farzhana further stated that Pakistan should be at the top of the list for climate aid, given the scale and severity of the impacts being experienced.

“For me, International Humanitarian Law and Climate Justice remain top priorities, with a focus on protecting the most vulnerable communities," she remarked.

Siri Hatlen said, “We deeply value more than 20 years of strong cooperation and partnership with the PRCS, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together in health, clean water, national society development, financial development, sanitation, and disaster response.”

She also appreciated the efforts of PRCS, particularly the transformation plan under the leadership of Farzhana Naek.

On the sidelines of her visit, Naek also met with Simen Saxebøl, Acting Secretary General of the Norwegian Red Cross, and Erik Abild, Director of the Humanitarian Department at the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

The discussions focused on building climate-adapted health systems, engaging in international climate policy, strengthening humanitarian responses to natural disasters and armed conflict, and addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghans returning to their home country.