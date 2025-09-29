Open Menu

PRCS Chairperson Meets Pakistan Ambassador In Norway To Discuss Humanitarian Efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Mrs Farzhana Naek, held a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway, Mrs Sadia Altaf Qazi, in Oslo.

During the meeting, Chairperson PRCS apprised the Ambassador on the PRCS auxiliary role to the Government of Pakistan and reiterated its strong commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, particularly in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods that have affected millions across Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

She emphasized as global humanitarian funding continues to shrink, the Pakistani diaspora could play a vital role in extending support to flood-affected populations.

Mrs Naek stressed that engaging the Pakistani community in Norway, would not only be helpful for the provision of immediate relief for flood-affected people but also reinforce PRCS’s long-term recovery efforts.

She further underlined PRCS’s extensive nationwide presence, with seven provincial branches, 62 district branches, and a dedicated network of 1.7 million volunteers serving communities across the country.

Ambassador Mrs Sadia Altaf Qazi commended PRCS for its dedicated efforts in humanitarian response and resilience building across Pakistan, recognizing the PRCS role in supporting vulnerable populations during emergencies.

She also discussed potential funding opportunities through the engagement of the Pakistani diaspora and collaborations with organizations operating in Norway.

