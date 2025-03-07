Open Menu

PRCS Commemorates International Women’s Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joins the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Accelerate Action for Gender Equality’

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairperson Mrs. Farzhana Naek emphasized the critical role of women in building resilient communities and said ‘Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but a prerequisite for sustainable development.’

At PRCS, we are committed to accelerating actions that dismantle barriers and create equal opportunities for women and girls.

She further said women at PRCS feel empowered and comfortable working in an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters their growth and contributions." Whether in disaster response, healthcare, or volunteerism, we continue to amplify their voices, ensuring they lead and contribute adequately to our humanitarian mission.

PRCS also reaffirms its allegiance to driving tangible actions for gender equality and standing in solidarity with women and girls worldwide in building a more inclusive and equitable future.

This day serves as a reminder of the significant strides made toward gender equality and the continued commitment needed to ensure an inclusive society where women and girls can thrive.

“PRCS and our movement partners remain committed to its mission to empower women and advance gender equality through humanitarian action, capacity-building programs, and community-led initiatives across Pakistan”, she added.

