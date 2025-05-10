PRCS Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In recognition of civilians' increasing vulnerability during times of war and conflict, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch conducted a comprehensive Emergency Response Simulation Exercise here on Saturday to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities in emergency situations.
The exercise was meticulously organized to enhance the readiness of emergency teams to protect the most at-risk segments of the population—civilians and community members—during armed conflicts or disaster scenarios. With the rising need for swift and coordinated humanitarian action, such simulations are a critical component of PRCS’s mandate to save lives and alleviate suffering.
In the simulation exercise, members of the PRCS’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), First Aid Responders, trained volunteers, and PRCS staff took part. The simulation tested their coordination, response speed, medical and rescue skills, and decision-making under pressure—all within a realistic and controlled environment.
Secretary PRCS AJK, Ms Gulzar Fatima, alongside Programme Coordinator Yasir Josh, Youth & Volunteer Officer Yasir Kazmi, and senior staff members, supervised the entire exercise. Their active involvement underscores the organisation’s commitment to operational excellence and community-centred emergency preparedness.
“Civilians are the first to suffer in times of conflict. It is our responsibility to ensure that our response mechanisms are robust, swift, and efficient,” said Ms. Gulzar Fatima. She further said that these simulation exercises allow our teams to practice in near-real conditions, making them better equipped to handle emergencies when they arise.”
The PRCS AJK continues to invest in training, simulations, and community engagement to bolster resilience across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Through ongoing collaboration with volunteers and local stakeholders, the organisation aims to build a safer and more prepared society.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel5 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed15 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one15 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered15 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops15 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14425 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts25 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif34 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms34 minutes ago