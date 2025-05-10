Open Menu

PRCS Conducts Emergency Response Exercise

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PRCS conducts emergency response exercise

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In recognition of civilians' increasing vulnerability during times of war and conflict, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch conducted a comprehensive Emergency Response Simulation Exercise here on Saturday to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities in emergency situations.

The exercise was meticulously organized to enhance the readiness of emergency teams to protect the most at-risk segments of the population—civilians and community members—during armed conflicts or disaster scenarios. With the rising need for swift and coordinated humanitarian action, such simulations are a critical component of PRCS’s mandate to save lives and alleviate suffering.

In the simulation exercise, members of the PRCS’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), First Aid Responders, trained volunteers, and PRCS staff took part. The simulation tested their coordination, response speed, medical and rescue skills, and decision-making under pressure—all within a realistic and controlled environment.

Secretary PRCS AJK, Ms Gulzar Fatima, alongside Programme Coordinator Yasir Josh, Youth & Volunteer Officer Yasir Kazmi, and senior staff members, supervised the entire exercise. Their active involvement underscores the organisation’s commitment to operational excellence and community-centred emergency preparedness.

“Civilians are the first to suffer in times of conflict. It is our responsibility to ensure that our response mechanisms are robust, swift, and efficient,” said Ms. Gulzar Fatima. She further said that these simulation exercises allow our teams to practice in near-real conditions, making them better equipped to handle emergencies when they arise.”

The PRCS AJK continues to invest in training, simulations, and community engagement to bolster resilience across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Through ongoing collaboration with volunteers and local stakeholders, the organisation aims to build a safer and more prepared society.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

11 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

32 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan