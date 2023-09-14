PRCS conducts understanding climate change training workshop

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), AJK Chapter under its Climate Advocacy & Coordination for Resilient Actions (CACRA) project and with the generous support of the German Red Cross concluded a comprehensive two-day training workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding of climate change, climate-smart disaster risk management (DRM), and small grant proposal development.

The training was held here at a local hotel and was attended by fifteen volunteers of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society from five districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli and Mirpur. The training program was part of the PRCS AJK Chapter's ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of local communities to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and to build resilience against natural disasters.

The training program was led by experienced facilitators and subject matter experts in climate change, DRM, and proposal writing, from Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters Islamabad ensuring that participants received instructions about subject matter. In the training, Participants were provided with an in-depth understanding of climate change, its causes, and its impacts on communities, particularly in the AJK region.

These sessions covered topics such as greenhouse gas emissions, global warming, and the resulting changes in weather patterns. Moreover, training emphasized the importance of integrating climate change considerations into disaster risk management strategies.

In addition, participants learned about climate-smart DRM practices that help communities mitigate the impact of disasters exacerbated by climate change.

Besides, sessions were highly interactive, featuring group discussions, case studies, and hands-on exercises to facilitate a dynamic learning environment. Participants had the opportunity to apply their knowledge and collaborate with their peers.

An integral part of the training was dedicated to equipping participants with the skills and knowledge needed to develop small grant proposals effectively. This segment aimed to empower communities and volunteers to access funding opportunities for climate adaptation and resilience projects.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the training Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK MS Gulzar Fatima, expressed her satisfaction with the training's success, stating, "This training represents our commitment to build resilient communities and address the pressing challenges of climate change.

We are confident that the knowledge and skills gained during these two days will empower our participants to take proactive steps towards a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

MS Fatima further added that PRCS AJK Chapter looks forward to continuing its efforts to empower volunteers of PRCS and local communities to respond effectively to the impacts of climate change.

At the end of the training, certificates were distributed among participants. On this occasion, the member managing board of Pakistan Red Crescent AJK Chapter MS Nadia Habib, Program Coordinator PRCS and focal person CACRA Yasir Kazmi, Communication Manager Adnan Qureshi, and Youth & Volunteers Officer Tahir Kazmi were also present.