PRCS continues to serve humanity successfully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has achieved many successes this year and provided constant support for the rehabilitation of the areas badly affected by the recent floods in the country.

This was stated by the Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari�in a message regarding the 75 years celebration of PRCS here on Tuesday.

He said that PRCS has continued to serve humanity without discrimination by adhering to the seven basic principles of Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Services, Unity and Universality since its inception till date.

Chairman Laghari said that PRCS since its establishment providing help to the masses during natural calamities, accidents and times of need. Saving lives and strengthening recovery in disasters, contributing towards healthy living, and promoting social cohesion in vulnerable communities are the most valuable contributions of PRCS.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Pakistan which was formed by act of Parliament in 1947 and its mission to provide safe blood across the country is a distinction of the society, he added.

He said that with its National Headquarters in the Federal Capital Islamabad, the Society has its Branches in all five Provinces, one regional branch at Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), Federal Capital Territory of Islamabad Branch and the State Branch of AJK.

Through these branches, and 92 district level branches the PRCS coordinates its field operations all over the country. This vast network is managed through a dedicated team of staff and volunteers drawn from a wide cross-section of the society, he said.

He said that PRCS is committed to help the masses by mobilizing the power of humanity through volunteers.

PRCS was founded on�December 20, 1947�by the order 'The Pakistan Red Cross Order' courtesy Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Governor General of Pakistan and Founder President of the Society.

Pakistan Red Crescent is highly regarded in Pakistan by its respective stakeholders and the public.

People and youth volunteers from across the globe including Bangladesh, Nepal, Asia Pacific are extending their wishes for PRCS on its 75th anniversary through their video messages.