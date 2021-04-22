PRCS, Devcom to promote climate literacy jointly

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) will join hands to explore different ways for boosting climate literacy among the communities

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed.

Munir Ahmed was called on the PRCS Chairman here to explore the possibility of collaboration on climate literacy and justice on the Earth Day (April 22).

On the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change were the fetal realities of the day, adding it was imperative to engage all the stakeholders, especially youth to cope with those issues.

He said the civil society organizations, corporate sector and think tanks should play their role in helping the government's initiatives and lead the nation from front in the emergencies.

Abrar ul Haq said engaging well-aware youth about climate impact on their local conditions would help improve the community-based disaster management.

"We need to mobilize our indigenous resources through corporate and development sectors, individual philanthropic contribution and in-kind community participation and partnerships," he maintained.

He said the PRCS had a comprehensive youth programme that could help in boosting climate literacy among the communities.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said the Earth Day was commemorated every year on April 22 to highlight climate impact on the communities worldwide, and environmental issues such as loss of biodiversity, environmental degradation increasing pollution among others.

He noted that several one-time activities were organized as a symbolic gesture to engage all walks of life in planting trees, picking-up roadside trash, conducting various programs to motivate people to adopt ways for sustainable living.

Munir Ahmed underlined the need for consistent action plans to ensure regular engagement of all citizens. � "This is the second consecutive year that we have no on-ground action activities but mostly the online events marked the Earth Day because of the Covid-19 testing times," he observed.

He said the challenge of sustainable development and climate change was getting more focus of the governments, expert practitioners and communities gradually.

"They are well-aware of the need to have a common action agenda based on the research and knowledge to safeguard the lives and livelihood," he added.

Being a think tank and a development organization, he said Devcom-Pakistan could help the PRCS to engage youth and other stakeholders across the country on a variety of initiatives.