PRCS DIKhan conducts training session

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) DIKhan conducted a three-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and simulation exercise to equip community members with essential skills to respond effectively to emergencies.

The training was conducted in collaboration with government line departments, especially Rescue 1122.

The initiative was overseen by District Chairman PRCS, Deputy Commissioner DIKhan, Mansoor Arshad. The session covered a number of skills relating to first aid, firefighting, search and rescue, and disaster preparedness.

Mansoor Arshad highlighted the importance of community preparedness in mitigating the impact of disasters and added that such training helped significantly in this regard.

The support of line departments especially Rescue 1122 was also appreciated in making the initiative a success.