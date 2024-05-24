Open Menu

PRCS DIKhan Conducts Training Session

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PRCS DIKhan conducts training session

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) DIKhan conducted a three-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and simulation exercise to equip community members with essential skills to respond effectively to emergencies.

The training was conducted in collaboration with government line departments, especially Rescue 1122.

The initiative was overseen by District Chairman PRCS, Deputy Commissioner DIKhan, Mansoor Arshad. The session covered a number of skills relating to first aid, firefighting, search and rescue, and disaster preparedness.

Mansoor Arshad highlighted the importance of community preparedness in mitigating the impact of disasters and added that such training helped significantly in this regard.

The support of line departments especially Rescue 1122 was also appreciated in making the initiative a success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

16 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

16 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

16 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

16 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

16 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan