PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) DI Khan conducted a three-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and simulation exercise at Wensam College here to equip community members with essential skills to respond effectively to emergencies.

The training was conducted in collaboration with government line departments, especially Rescue 1122.

The initiative was overseen by District Chairman PRCS, Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Mansoor Arshad.

The session covered a number of skills relating to first aid, firefighting, search and rescue, and disaster preparedness.

The final day featured a realistic simulation exercise, allowing trainees to apply their newly acquired skills in a controlled environment.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad highlighted the importance of community preparedness in mitigating the impact of disasters and added that such training helped significantly in this regard.

The support of line departments especially Rescue 1122 was also appreciated in making the initiative a success.