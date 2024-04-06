PRCS distributes 200 ration bags among needy women

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed two hundred Eid Ration bags among the needy women in Shaikh Zaid colony local here Saturday.

Chairman Red Crescent Society Shahid Hussain Leghari instructed the local team of PRCS led by Ahmed Mehmood Farooqui, to organize a program for Ration bags in Larkana.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Pakistan Red Crescent officials said that yesterday they had distributed Ramazan Ration bags among 200 deserving women in Qambar Shahdadkot and on the instructions of the Society's Chairman, they were distributing Ramadan packets among 200 deserving women of Larkana city today. They told that earlier, the PRCS had been distributing ration bags among poor and needy boys and girls on several occasions at government schools of Larkana district who were identified by their teachers.