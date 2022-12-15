UrduPoint.com

PRCS Distributes Assistive Devices Among PWDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), distributed wheelchairs, crutches, and walkers among 50 disabled persons in a ceremony held here on Thursday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The day was marked with the pledge that every individual should play his part to make persons with disabilities (PWDs)useful citizens of society.

Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet was the chief guest on the occasion while officials of the PRCS were also present on the occasion.

In his welcoming address, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said the Red Crescent has always taken initiatives to protect PWDs and make them useful citizens of the country.

Highlighting the importance and usefulness of the day, the chairman said, "It is important to be aware of the problems and needs of PWDs to devise strategies for their welfare.

" Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci said PWDs are part of our society and it is our social and religious responsibility to protect their rights and bring them into the mainstream.

Describing the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, the Ambassador said the two countries always supported each other in the testing times and these ties are getting stronger with every passing day.

On the occasion, various activities including wheelchair races, and badminton competitions were also organized for PWDs, and prizes were distributed among the winners.

Turkish Ambassador and Chairman PRCS, at the outset, also inaugurated a new building of the Youth and Volunteers Department.

In the end, gifts and shields were distributed among the volunteers and disabled people who showed outstanding performance in the field.

